Waco-area news briefs: Veterans Day Parade canceled

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VetsFest, Veterans Day Parade canceled

The McLennan County Veterans Association has announced VetsFest at Outback Steakhouse scheduled for next month and the Veterans Day Parade scheduled in November have been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19 and the upcoming flu season.

For more information, call association President Lloyd Coffman at 855-3655.

Free COVID-19 testing through Saturday

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing this month and next month. Symptoms are not required to be tested, and all testing is done with a cheek swab.

The Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., will continue to host walk-up testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. No registration is required.

Waco Fire Station No. 5, 4515 Bagby Ave., will host drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.

First Baptist Church of Lorena, 307 Center St., will host drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-10. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.