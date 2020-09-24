Waco-area news briefs: Veterans Day Parade canceled

VetsFest, Veterans Day Parade canceled
The McLennan County Veterans Association has announced VetsFest at Outback Steakhouse scheduled for next month and the Veterans Day Parade scheduled in November have been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19 and the upcoming flu season.
For more information, call association President Lloyd Coffman at 855-3655.
Free COVID-19 testing through Saturday
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing this month and next month. Symptoms are not required to be tested, and all testing is done with a cheek swab.
The Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., will continue to host walk-up testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. No registration is required.
Waco Fire Station No. 5, 4515 Bagby Ave., will host drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
First Baptist Church of Lorena, 307 Center St., will host drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-10. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
For information about scheduled free testing events and other opportunities for testing, visit covidwaco.com/covid-testing/where-to-get-tested.
100 Club assisting family of deputy
The 100 Club Heart of Texas is raising money to benefit the family of McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Smith, who died Monday from COVID-19 complications.
The community can make direct donations by visiting 100clubhot.com. The donate button at the top links to options for support.
Donations are also being accepted at any First National Bank of Central Texas branch location.
For more information, call 337-0822.
Oct. 5 deadline for voter registration
Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting will start Oct. 13.
Voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
For more information, call 757-5043.
Concerned about COVID-19?
