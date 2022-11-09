Waco-area news briefs: Veterans Day parade to start at 11 a.m. Friday

Veterans Day parade

The annual Veterans Day parade will start at 11 a.m. Friday on Austin Avenue at 12th Street. The parade route will end at Third Street.

The parade is sponsored by the McLennan County Veterans Association and the Stan C. Parker Foundation.

Flag retirement ceremony

The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association Flag Retirement and Disposal Ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Following an indoor program "Women in the Military" at the Pavilion, disposal of unserviceable U.S., Texas, POW/MIA and military service flags as prescribed by the Flag Code will occur at Woodway Family Center, with entry at City Hall, 922 Estates Drive.

Fags may be dropped off at 1 p.m. in the City Hall parking area. For more information, call 254-749-2146.

Veterans One Stop events

There will be two events Thursday at the Waco Veterans One Stop, 2010 La Salle Ave.

The Heart of Texas chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will present a large donation to the Veterans One Stop to recognize contributions to the local military veterans community.

One Stop also will honor local military veterans and their families for their service with a free breakfast.

For more information, text 254-715-6560.

War in Ukraine lecture

The Baylor University Department of Political Science will hold the third installment in a four-lecture series on understanding the Russian-Ukraine war from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday in Room 345 of the Draper Academic Building.

Baylor political science professor Sergiy Kudelia will speak on “Diplomacy between Invasions: Why Peace Talks Failed.”

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Veterans breakfast

The city of Woodway will have its annual Veterans Breakfast on Thursday at the Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way.

Veterans and their families can enjoy a complimentary breakfast.

City offices closed

City of Waco offices will be closed on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

The Waco-McLennan County Library System will close all locations Friday and reopen Saturday.

Waco Transit will run as normal, and Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open Friday.