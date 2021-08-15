Waco-area news briefs: Veterans invited to appreciation lunch Wednesday

After-school enrollment underway
Registration is underway for after-school care at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. The centers will offer after-school camps from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for kids ages 5 to 13.
The program will start Aug. 23, and the monthly rate is $65. Kids will participate in after-school tutoring and recreational activities.
To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.
First Methodist GriefShare
GriefShare, a support group for people experiencing grief and loss, will meet at 6 p.m. beginning Monday in the chapel at First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
The 13-week program will cover topics about “The Journey of Grief,” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief & Your Relationships" and more.
For more information, call 254-772-5630.
Veterans lunch Wednesday
All veterans are invited to the 10th annul Veterans Appreciation Luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The event will feature a special tribute to Desert Storm veterans, marking 30 years since the conflict. Enjoy a free barbecue meal with all the trimmings.
Although the event is free, RSVPs are required. Email stancparkerfoundation@gmail.com for more information.
Back-to-school blessing service
Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Bless the Children and Teachers service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
The church will host Angela Tekell, president of the Waco Independent School District board, and Donna McKethan, the district's career and technical education director.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.