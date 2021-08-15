Waco-area news briefs: Veterans invited to appreciation lunch Wednesday

After-school enrollment underway

Registration is underway for after-school care at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. The centers will offer after-school camps from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for kids ages 5 to 13.

The program will start Aug. 23, and the monthly rate is $65. Kids will participate in after-school tutoring and recreational activities.

To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

First Methodist GriefShare

GriefShare, a support group for people experiencing grief and loss, will meet at 6 p.m. beginning Monday in the chapel at First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive.

The 13-week program will cover topics about “The Journey of Grief,” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief & Your Relationships" and more.

For more information, call 254-772-5630.

Veterans lunch Wednesday

All veterans are invited to the 10th annul Veterans Appreciation Luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.