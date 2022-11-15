Waco-area news briefs: Veterans Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday at Lee Lockwood

Veterans Thanksgiving meal

The McLennan County Veterans One Stop will have an in-person Thanksgiving lunch for veterans and their families from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Traditional Thanksgiving fare including turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy will be served. The Allen Brown band will play live covers of classic rock and country songs. World War II and Korean War veterans will be welcomed to tell about their wartime experiences. For more information, call 903-390-1863.

Scrap tire collection day

The Waco Solid Waste Department will have a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. All tires will be recycled and not sent to the landfill.

The event is for Waco residents only. Residents are encouraged to skip the line and preregister at ow.ly/g1mb50KPtPZ, by calling 254-299-2606 or by emailing soildwasteinfo@wacotx.gov. Participants should bring their registration confirmation and a photo ID. Those who do not preregister must bring a current Waco water bill with residential trash service.

There is a maximum of 10 tires per household, a maximum size of 20 inches, and no tires with rims or wheels are allowed.

Compassionate Friends

Compassionate Friends of Central Texas will hold its monthly group support meeting for people who have lost a child, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4601 Bosque Blvd. The meeting is open to parents, grandparents and siblings.

Parents night out

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a parents night out event from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.

To reserve a spot for kids age 5 to 13, call 254-750-8684. Bledsoe-Miller staff will lead an evening of activities, with a meal included. Cost is $15 per child.

Lions pecan sale

Waco Founder Lions Club members are selling one-pound bags of shelled pecan halves from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

For more information, call 254-776-5341.

Breakfast with Santa

Historic Waco is sponsoring Breakfast with Santa, starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum, 701 Jefferson Ave.

Cost is $5.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.