Waco-area news briefs: Victorious Life Church EasterFest 2021

GOP group to host author

McLennan County Republican Women will present “An Evening with Abby Johnson” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tickets are $40 general admission and $75 for reserved seating.

Johnson is the author of “Unplanned,” an award-winning book and movie that tells the story of her conversion from Planned Parenthood clinic manager to anti-abortion activist.

Hors d’oeuvres will be served. For more information, call 717-5926.

Red Cross blood drive

The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced coronavirus antibodies, regardless of whether any symptoms developed.

To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767.

Styrofoam recycling Saturday