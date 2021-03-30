Waco-area news briefs: Victorious Life Church EasterFest 2021

GOP group to host author
McLennan County Republican Women will present “An Evening with Abby Johnson” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tickets are $40 general admission and $75 for reserved seating.
Johnson is the author of “Unplanned,” an award-winning book and movie that tells the story of her conversion from Planned Parenthood clinic manager to anti-abortion activist.
Hors d’oeuvres will be served. For more information, call 717-5926.
Red Cross blood drive
The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced coronavirus antibodies, regardless of whether any symptoms developed.
To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
Styrofoam recycling Saturday
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives. Look for a U-Haul trucks with recycling signs on the side.
Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles while volunteers remove the material from trunk and back seats.
Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted. Peanuts cannot be accepted. Please avoid non-Styrofoam materials.
The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Victorious Life EasterFest
Victorious Life Church, 7459 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road, will have EasterFest 2021 starting at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
It will start with a special service in the church then move outside for an interactive retelling of the journey to the resurrection. A celebration with food trucks, games and an Easter egg hunt will follow. The church will provide families with eggs to hide and hunt. Register for a free basket at vlcwaco.com.
