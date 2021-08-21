Waco-area news briefs: Vigil to honor students, history of G.W. Carver Middle School

Vigil to honor Carver school

A group of local pastors will join Waco Independent School District, Transformation Waco and community members at a memorial vigil to honor the students and faculty, as well as the history, of G.W. Carver Middle School. The vigil will start at 5 p.m. Sunday at Oscar DuConge Park, 1504 J.J. Flewellen Road.

The administration building of the campus was destroyed by fire July 27. Carver students will attend Indian Spring Middle School this fall.

Free COVID-19 testing available

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District offers drive-thru community COVID-19 testing at the following sites:

Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, use Entrance 2

Thursday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., McLennan Community College Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.

The test is a self-administered shallow nose swab. Results will be available in 48 hours to 72 hours after taking the test. Registration is required at www.mycovidappointment.com or by calling 833-213-0643. No one will be turned away for not having insurance.

Woodturners symposium