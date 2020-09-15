Waco-area news briefs: Virtual Lunch with the Masters

Free COVID-19 testing sites planned
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer three free COVID-19 testing events through next month, starting with drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Symptoms are not required to receive a test. All tests are free and conducted with a cheek swab.
Walk-up testing, with no registration required, will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24-26 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.
Another drive-thru testing event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at Waco Fire Station No. 5, 4515 Bagby Ave. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
COVID-19 press conference
The City of Waco’s weekly COVID-19 virtual press conference will start at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mayor Kyle Deaver will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Dr. Mike Hardin with the Waco Family Health Center, a representative from Ascension Providence Medical Center and Dr. Richard Haskett with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
The conference will be carried live on Spectrum Channel 10, Grande channel 810 and wccc.tv.
Church Under the Bridge anniversaryChurch Under the Bridge will celebrate its 28th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday in Magnolia Market at the Silos’ outdoor pavilion, 601 Webster Ave. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Pastor Amos Humphries will be a guest speaker. A meal will be served at the end of the worship service.
For more information, call 235-7818.
Virtual Lunch with the Masters
McLennan County Master Gardeners will present a Lunch with the Masters virtual session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Antique bulb expert Chris Wiesinger will share information on how to find and grow the bulbs in Central Texas.
Register online in advance at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsdOGhrDMvE9cTZY5jKYxhLqCYANVUM5BE.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco,
76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.