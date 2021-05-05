Waco-area news briefs: Vision screening available at upcoming Lions Club convention

May vaccination clinic hours
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 2-7 p.m. every Thursday this month at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., in addition to earlier clinics on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The clinics are free and open to people 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be made at covidwaco.com or by calling 254-750-1890.
This month’s vaccination schedule at the Waco Convention Center:
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Moderna vaccine
2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Moderna vaccine
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Moderna vaccine
10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Free COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays this week at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., in Parking Lot M.
It is a drive-thru clinic. Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com. It is a saliva test, so do not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
The tests are free.
Bellmead Family Dog Day
Bellmead Animal Control will have Family Dog Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 at Brame Park, between Oak Grove Drive and Hogan Lane.
The event will feature vendors, music, giveaways and lots of dogs. There will be a microchip clinic.
Vision screenings at convention
More than 400 Lions Club members will attend the annual Texas State Lions Convention May 20-22 at the Waco Convention Center.
Free digital vision screenings for children and diabetes screenings will be available from 2-5 p.m. May 22 in the Chisholm Ballroom. An optometrist will be onsite to provide a follow-up eye exam should the screening indicate the need for follow-up care. No appointment is necessary.
Medicare Education Class Tuesday
The Area Agency on Aging will have a free Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is an educational class on Medicare, Social Security, supplemental insurance, and Medicare Advantage plans for anyone at or near age 65. The classes are designed for attendees to ask questions about the federal programs.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jan Contact at 254-292-1843.
