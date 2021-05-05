Waco-area news briefs: Vision screening available at upcoming Lions Club convention

Bellmead Animal Control will have Family Dog Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 at Brame Park, between Oak Grove Drive and Hogan Lane.

The event will feature vendors, music, giveaways and lots of dogs. There will be a microchip clinic.

Vision screenings at convention

More than 400 Lions Club members will attend the annual Texas State Lions Convention May 20-22 at the Waco Convention Center.

Free digital vision screenings for children and diabetes screenings will be available from 2-5 p.m. May 22 in the Chisholm Ballroom. An optometrist will be onsite to provide a follow-up eye exam should the screening indicate the need for follow-up care. No appointment is necessary.

Medicare Education Class Tuesday

The Area Agency on Aging will have a free Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

It is an educational class on Medicare, Social Security, supplemental insurance, and Medicare Advantage plans for anyone at or near age 65. The classes are designed for attendees to ask questions about the federal programs.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jan Contact at 254-292-1843.

