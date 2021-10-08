Waco-area news briefs: Volunteers needed for Brazos River cleanup Saturday

Down on the Bayou
Youth Connection will hold its 15th annual Down on the Bayou fundraising event from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. Guests will dine on cajun/mixed cuisine while dancing the night away to The Steve Smith Group.
Youth Connection offers services that provide guidance and knowledge to help youths make wise choices in life.
Tickets are $75 per person. Tables of eight are available for $525.
For more information, call Carolyn Nichols at 254-202-8480 or Tammie Bowman at 254-300-3646.
Styrofoam recycling
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a Styrofoam recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St. Cups, food containers and larger molded pieces and blocks are accepted. The service is free.
Medicare enrollment class
The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1514 S. New Road.
Open enrollment for Medicare begins Friday, Oct. 15. The free class is designed to answer questions about the federal program for people who qualify or are approaching age 65.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Brazos River cleanup
Keep Waco Beautiful will have a clean-up effort of the Brazos River in Waco from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Volunteers should meet at Waco Paddle Co., 200 S. University Parks Drive.
The effort is in advance of an Ironman competition in Waco.
Bruceville-Eddy fish fry
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department annual fish fry will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the fire department, 143 Wilcox Drive.
Cost is $10 per person.
For more information, email Butch Shollenberger at bevfrd@gmail.com.
