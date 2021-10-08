Waco-area news briefs: Volunteers needed for Brazos River cleanup Saturday

Down on the Bayou

Youth Connection will hold its 15th annual Down on the Bayou fundraising event from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. Guests will dine on cajun/mixed cuisine while dancing the night away to The Steve Smith Group.

Youth Connection offers services that provide guidance and knowledge to help youths make wise choices in life.

Tickets are $75 per person. Tables of eight are available for $525.

For more information, call Carolyn Nichols at 254-202-8480 or Tammie Bowman at 254-300-3646.

Styrofoam recycling

Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a Styrofoam recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St. Cups, food containers and larger molded pieces and blocks are accepted. The service is free.

Medicare enrollment class

The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1514 S. New Road.