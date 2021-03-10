Waco-area news briefs: Volunteers needed to rebuild garden beds

Volunteers needed Saturday
Volunteers are wanted to help build three raised, concrete block garden beds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday near the Yellow House Project, 402 Tyler St.
The project also involves re-establishing overgrown flower beds and general yard maintenance.
For more information, email Doreen@wacoartsfest.org.
Please wear masks and bring gardening gloves. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The Yellow House Project will provide a safe learning environment to learn baking skills and herb and vegetable cultivation for adults on the autism spectrum.
Rain Water Harvesting class
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual spring Rain Water Harvesting Class with sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Circle Hardware, 2504 La Salle Ave.
Each session will be limited to 25 people. Participants will receive a how-to guide provided by Keep Waco Beautiful and a constructed rain barrel with additional materials. Tickets cost $50.
NE Riverside neighborhood meeting
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association general meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The public is invited. For details, call 652-9056.
Goodie bag for cancer patients
For people undergoing treatment for any type of cancer, Altrusa of Waco has a Cancer Escape bag of goodies ready to be delivered to a cancer warrior.
There is a limited supply. For more information, email wacoaltrusa@gmail.com, or call or text 722-4280.
Church launches grocery giveaway
Pleasant Olive Church, in conjunction with Shepherd's Heard Pantry, will host a grocery giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 1600 E. League St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
Pro-Life Waco to host Mark Dickson
Pro-Life Waco will meet Sunday at St. Mary's Church Hall, 1424 Columbus Ave. Lunch will be at noon, and the program will follow from 1 to 2 p.m.
Guest speaker Mark Lee Dickson, of Longview, will speak on the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn movement he created in 2019.
For more information, call John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.
