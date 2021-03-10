Waco-area news briefs: Volunteers needed to rebuild garden beds

Goodie bag for cancer patients

For people undergoing treatment for any type of cancer, Altrusa of Waco has a Cancer Escape bag of goodies ready to be delivered to a cancer warrior.

There is a limited supply. For more information, email wacoaltrusa@gmail.com, or call or text 722-4280.

Church launches grocery giveaway

Pleasant Olive Church, in conjunction with Shepherd's Heard Pantry, will host a grocery giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 1600 E. League St.

The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

Pro-Life Waco to host Mark Dickson

Pro-Life Waco will meet Sunday at St. Mary's Church Hall, 1424 Columbus Ave. Lunch will be at noon, and the program will follow from 1 to 2 p.m.

Guest speaker Mark Lee Dickson, of Longview, will speak on the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn movement he created in 2019.

For more information, call John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.

