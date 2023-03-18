Food Truck Showdown

The Texas Food Truck Showdown will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 1 at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

Volunteer are needed to help with the event. The volunteer jobs are broken down into shifts of 2-3 hours, and volunteers can sign up for one shift or multiple shifts. More information about volunteer positions will be provided in the weeks before the event. Volunteers will receive an event shirt.

To volunteer, go to TheTexasFoodTruckShowdown.com/volunteer.

Summer track registration

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation's Team Waco Youth Summer Track and Field program for kids age 5-18.

Participants will train with college athletes and coaches at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in several track meets throughout the summer and have the opportunity to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation's Games of Texas meet.

For more information, call 254-750-5875.

Hazardous waste collection

The city of Waco will have its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at 501 Schroeder Drive.

It is a free service for disposal of items considered potentially hazardous and is open to people who live in the city limits of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco or Woodway.

Medicare scam education

The Area Agency on Aging will have a free education class to focus on Medicare and insurance scams from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments building, 1514 S. New Road.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

Children’s theater signups

Waco Children’s Theatre will hold signups for its summer theater program from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

For more information, call Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707.

Dog training class

Cen-tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for the next dog training class, which will start March 30.

This class focuses on teaching manners and control for everyday living. Another class is available for people interested in doing rally. Classes take place at 6:30 p.m. at Quail Creek Training Center, 703 S. Robinson Drive. Rally is at 7:30.

For more information or to register, call Jeanie Davis at 254-717-5325.