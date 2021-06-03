Waco-area news briefs: Von O’ Rama Car Show on Saturday in Riesel

For more information or to enroll a child in MCC's Kids College, call 254-299-8888.

Von O’ Rama Car Show Saturday

The Von O’ Rama Car Show, postponed from last month, will be Saturday at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.

Participants will be able to enjoy the cars and memories of the late great Von Otto and celebrate his legacy.

Car show registration is $30 and will start at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.

Events include a burnout contest, pinstriper, food vendors, snow cones, a blood drive and other vendors for shopping.

Urban Legends Tactical Laser Tag will be available at $5 for a 10-minute session.

Anyone interested should bring items for the pinstriper to paint on. Suggested items include helmet, engine parts, car, truck, motorcycle, guitar, laptop, toolbox, phone case, etc.

For more information, call 254-498-2020.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.