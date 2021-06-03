Waco-area news briefs: Von O’ Rama Car Show on Saturday in Riesel

Healthy Families Expo Saturday
A Healthy Families Expo will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco Family Medicine’s central facility, 1600 Providence Drive.
The free community outreach event will feature food, games, raffles, a participatory mural and community resources for families.
For more information, call 254-753-4392.
Lorena wine and cheese event
The Greater Lorena Chamber of Commerce will host Saturday in the Park, a wine and cheese event, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at McBrayer Park in Lorena.
The event will include live music by the Brazos Brothers, food, craft vendors, train rides, petting zoo and bounce houses.
MCC offering summer camps
McLennan Community College is offering a number of camps during the summer vacation months.
Camps are offered in seven areas for kids of all ages, including some popular activities such as:
- Arts & Hobbies — acrylic paint, art, and fashion design
- Culinary — chef camp
- Lifelong Learning — babysitter training, manners for boys and girls, and 4H
- Music & Dance — Broadway-bound, drums, guitar, piano, ukulele and voice
- Outdoors & Animals — equestrian, gardening, K-9 training, river adventure, and wildlife
- STEM — coding, engraving and laser cutting, graphic design, Minecraft, Molecular Mayhem and woodworking
- Sports — cheer, golf, Nerf wars, ninja training, swimming, tennis and tumbling.
For more information or to enroll a child in MCC's Kids College, call 254-299-8888.
Von O’ Rama Car Show Saturday
The Von O’ Rama Car Show, postponed from last month, will be Saturday at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.
Participants will be able to enjoy the cars and memories of the late great Von Otto and celebrate his legacy.
Car show registration is $30 and will start at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.
Events include a burnout contest, pinstriper, food vendors, snow cones, a blood drive and other vendors for shopping.
Urban Legends Tactical Laser Tag will be available at $5 for a 10-minute session.
Anyone interested should bring items for the pinstriper to paint on. Suggested items include helmet, engine parts, car, truck, motorcycle, guitar, laptop, toolbox, phone case, etc.
For more information, call 254-498-2020.
