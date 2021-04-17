Waco-area news briefs: Von O' Rama Car Show planned in Riesel

Von O' Rama Car Show

There will be a Von O’ Rama Car Show celebrating the late airbrush artist Von Otto on May 1 at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.

Car show registration is $30 and starts at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.

Events include a burnout contest, pinstriper, food vendors, snow cones, a blood drive and other vendors for shopping.

Urban Legends Tactical Laser Tag will be available at $5 for a 10-minute session.

Suggested items to bring for the pinstriper to paint on include a helmet, engine parts, car, truck, motorcycle, guitar, laptop, toolbox, phone case, etc.

The Burnout contest pays $500 for first place and $250 for second.

For more information, call Daniel Stewart at 498-2020.

Antique Tractor Club Plow Day

The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will have Plow Day 2021 starting at 9 a.m. May 1 at EDGE&TA Ranch, 3450 Southwinds Drive, Lorena.

The public is invited to watch the variety of antique tractors and implements in action.