Waco-area news briefs: Von O' Rama Car Show planned in Riesel

Von O' Rama Car Show
There will be a Von O’ Rama Car Show celebrating the late airbrush artist Von Otto on May 1 at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.
Car show registration is $30 and starts at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.
Events include a burnout contest, pinstriper, food vendors, snow cones, a blood drive and other vendors for shopping.
Urban Legends Tactical Laser Tag will be available at $5 for a 10-minute session.
Suggested items to bring for the pinstriper to paint on include a helmet, engine parts, car, truck, motorcycle, guitar, laptop, toolbox, phone case, etc.
The Burnout contest pays $500 for first place and $250 for second.
For more information, call Daniel Stewart at 498-2020.
Antique Tractor Club Plow Day
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will have Plow Day 2021 starting at 9 a.m. May 1 at EDGE&TA Ranch, 3450 Southwinds Drive, Lorena.
The public is invited to watch the variety of antique tractors and implements in action.
Burgers and drinks will be provided. Tents and tables will be set up, but spectators should bring their own chairs.
RSVP to Clint Baker at 749-5902 or cbaker252@cs.com.
A skid-steer will be available to unload plows, and the unloading area will be available for tractors and other implements.
'Merry Wives' opens April 29
McLennan Theatre will perform "The Merry Wives of Windsor" at 7:30 p.m. April 29 through May 1 at the Bosque River Stage at McLennan Community College.
Cost is $10 for adults or $8 for seniors and students.
For tickets, contact the McLennan Box Office at 299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.
Seating will be limited. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Free COVID-19 testing site
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M.
It is a saliva-based test, so do not eat or drink within a half-hour before the test. To register, go to covidwaco.com.
