Waco-area news briefs: Von-O-Rama Car Show Saturday in Riesel

Youth Chorus auditions

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will hold auditions for the 2022-23 season through Thursday, May 26. Singers entering third through 12th grades are eligible for membership.

Appointments may be made by emailing info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

Sunset Memorial May 27

Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will present its annual Sunset Memorial Observation at 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the corner of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.

For more information, call 254-715-6560.

Table tennis tourney

The Waco Table Tennis Club’s annual double-elimination club tournament is 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the basement of The Center, 1115 Columbus Ave.

Von-O-Rama Car Show

The Von-O-Rama Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Riesel High School, 600 E. Frederick St. in Riesel.

The annual event celebrates the life of the late Von Otto and includes a car show, burnout contest, cornhole tournament, swap meet, music and food trucks.

Car show registration is from 9-11 a.m. and costs $20.

Kiwanis golf tournament

Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors hosts its fifth annual golf tournament June 10 at Battle Lake Golf Course, 4443 Battle Lake Road in Mart.

Entry fee is $100. The shotgun start is scheduled for 8 a.m.

Call 817-991-1342 for more information.

Mediterranean diet course

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting a cooking class on adopting a Mediterranean diet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at the AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost is $20. To register, call 254-757-5180 or email candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.