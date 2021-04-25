Waco-area news briefs: Von O'Rama car show Saturday in Riesel

Von O'Rama Car Show Saturday

The Von O’ Rama Car Show is Saturday at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.

Come out and enjoy the cars and memories of the late great Von Otto and celebrate his legacy.

Car show registration is $30 and begins at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.

Events include a burn out contest, pinstriper, food vendors, snow cones, a blood drive and other vendors for shopping.

Urban Legends Tactical Laser Tag is available at $5 for a 10-minute session.

Bring any items with you that you would like the striper to paint on. Suggested items include helmet, engine parts, car, truck, motorcycle, guitar, laptop, toolbox, phone case, etc.

Call 498-2020 for more information.

Medicare session Tuesday

A free Education 101 for Medicare session will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program.

Retired teachers collecting pull-tabs