Waco-area news briefs: Von O'Rama car show Saturday in Riesel

Von O'Rama Car Show Saturday
The Von O’ Rama Car Show is Saturday at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.
Come out and enjoy the cars and memories of the late great Von Otto and celebrate his legacy.
Car show registration is $30 and begins at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.
Events include a burn out contest, pinstriper, food vendors, snow cones, a blood drive and other vendors for shopping.
Urban Legends Tactical Laser Tag is available at $5 for a 10-minute session.
Bring any items with you that you would like the striper to paint on. Suggested items include helmet, engine parts, car, truck, motorcycle, guitar, laptop, toolbox, phone case, etc.
Call 498-2020 for more information.
Medicare session Tuesday
A free Education 101 for Medicare session will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program.
Retired teachers collecting pull-tabs
Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals. Greeters will staff the collection point on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, the street that also runs behind West Waco Library and Target.
Collection of pull-tabs from drink and food cans is an ongoing project of the association to benefit Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
Grocery giveaway Friday
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Darden to speak at workshop
Robert Darden, a Baylor University professor of journalism, public relations and new media, will be the guest speaker for a Christian Writers Workshop meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road.
Darden is the founder of Baylor’s Black Gospel Music Restoration Project.
For more information, call Reita Hawthorne at 339-3060 or Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606.
