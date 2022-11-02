Waco-area news briefs: Vote now in Dia de Los Muertos contest

Dia de Los Muertos contest

The Tribune-Herald is facilitating an online contest for the best entries from last weekend's Dia de Los Muertos parade in downtown Waco.

Winners will be chosen in three categories and announced Sunday, with each winner receiving $1,000 from parade organizers.

Online voting will run through noon Saturday. To vote, visit go.wacotrib.com/dia.

Pack of Hope food drive

McLennan County Pack of Hope will have a food drive starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sam's Club, 2301 E. Waco Drive.

The event will help continue to send food home with children who do not have enough to eat on the weekend.

For more information, call 254-722-7052.

Farm-to-table benefit

Abundance 2022, a farm-to-table dining experience and silent auction benefiting the World Hunger Relief Inc. farm, will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at Milo All Day, 1020 Franklin Ave. Sponsorships and donations support the mission of the farm to address food insecurity and hunger through sustainable agriculture, transformative education and community partnerships.

Tickets are $150. For more information, email info@worldhungerrelief.org.

Library book sale

The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale will run Thursday through Sunday at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Admission is $10 for Thursday, when the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free for the rest of the sale. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Zoo Stampede 5K

Registration is open for the 29th annual Cameron Park Zoo Stampede race on Nov. 12.

Early packet pickup will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Cameron Park Zoo.

To learn more about the event, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Waco/HEBZooRun.

United Way grant session

United Way of McLennan County will have its 2022-23 Grant Eligibility information session at 2 p.m. Monday.

It will be a Zoom event. To get the meeting link, call 254-752-2753.

The 2022-23 session will cover eligibility criteria, United Way’s Impact Framework priority areas for funding and the steps in the application process. Attending the webinar is not required to enter the eligibility process, but highly recommended, especially for organizations new to United Way’s grant process.