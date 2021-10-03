 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Voter registration deadline Tuesday
BRIEFLY

Retired teachers group meets

Tim Lee, executive director of Texas Retired Teachers Association, will be guest speaker via Zoom for a meeting of the Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340.

Lee will discuss legislation affecting school retirees, followed by a question-and-answer session. The meeting is open to members and other school retirees. Topics will include a 13th check, pay raises, changes in return-to-work rules and health benefit carriers.

For more information, call 254-644-0926.

State of the state, city

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the City and County lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton are featured speakers.

For tickets, call the chamber at 254-757-5600.

Waco Rotary Club

Carolyn Kannwischer Bess, new executive director of the Waco Symphony, will be the guest speaker for a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Lunch is $20, and reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com. For more information, call 254-776-2115.

Voter registration deadline

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 general election.

To be eligible for registration as a voter in McLennan County, a person must be 17 years, 10 months of age or older, and be 18 years of age by Election Day.

A complete list of registration requirements is available at the McLennan County Elections Office and www.co.mclennan.tx.us/337/Elections.

For more information, call 254-757-5043.

National Night Out Tuesday

The Waco Police Department will observe National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is designed to allow neighbors to join together and fight against crime in the community by hosting or attending block parties, group parties or Neighborhood Association events.

Dewey Community Center will host an event from 6 to 8 p.m. at 925 N. Ninth St. The event will include free food, games, family fun and more.

Matter of Balance class

The Area Agency on Aging will start a Matter of Balance class Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The class will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday for eight weeks.

To register, contact David Gray 254-723-2876 or graydavid830@gmail.com.

