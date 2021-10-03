Waco-area news briefs: Voter registration deadline Tuesday

Lunch is $20, and reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com. For more information, call 254-776-2115.

Voter registration deadline

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 general election.

To be eligible for registration as a voter in McLennan County, a person must be 17 years, 10 months of age or older, and be 18 years of age by Election Day.

A complete list of registration requirements is available at the McLennan County Elections Office and www.co.mclennan.tx.us/337/Elections.

For more information, call 254-757-5043.

National Night Out Tuesday

The Waco Police Department will observe National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is designed to allow neighbors to join together and fight against crime in the community by hosting or attending block parties, group parties or Neighborhood Association events.

Dewey Community Center will host an event from 6 to 8 p.m. at 925 N. Ninth St. The event will include free food, games, family fun and more.

Matter of Balance class