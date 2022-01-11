Waco-area news briefs: Voter registration drive set for Saturday

Dementia caregiver program
The Alzheimer's Association is sponsoring a virtual caregiver education program focusing on dementia conversations about driving, doctor visits legal and financial planning, which will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Presenters will be Dr. Sam Brinkman, president of Dementia Screening Inc., and Alice Wong, Alzheimer’s Association community educator and advocate.
For more information, call 800-272-3900.
Climate Crisis Art Exhibit
Waco Friends of the Climate's fifth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit is open for viewing at climatecrisisartexhibit.org.
The show is composed of 110 local works, designed to inform and inspire.
By voting for the People's Choice Award, visitors are eligible for door prizes.
Koinonia honors workers
God's House of Prayer Church will salute health care and home health workers at its first Ladies Koinonia of 2022 at noon Saturday at the Heart of Texas Co-op meeting room, 1111 S. Johnson Drive in McGregor.
For more information, call Patsy Reed at 254-339-4846.
Voter registration drive
There will be a drive-thru voter registration event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 33rd Street and Franklin Avenue.
Registrars will be available to register new voters or update those with changes in their address or who are new residents to McLennan County. The deadline to register to vote in the March 1 primary is Jan. 31.
Young Marines registration
Heart of Texas Young Marines accept new registrations from boys and girls ages 8-18 interested in joining the program from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15A St.
For more information, call 254-405-0649.
