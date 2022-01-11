Waco-area news briefs: Voter registration drive set for Saturday

For more information, call Patsy Reed at 254-339-4846.

Voter registration drive

There will be a drive-thru voter registration event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 33rd Street and Franklin Avenue.

Registrars will be available to register new voters or update those with changes in their address or who are new residents to McLennan County. The deadline to register to vote in the March 1 primary is Jan. 31.

Young Marines registration

Heart of Texas Young Marines accept new registrations from boys and girls ages 8-18 interested in joining the program from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15A St.

For more information, call 254-405-0649.

