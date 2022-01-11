 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Voter registration drive set for Saturday
0 comments

Waco-area news briefs: Voter registration drive set for Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dementia caregiver program

The Alzheimer's Association is sponsoring a virtual caregiver education program focusing on dementia conversations about driving, doctor visits legal and financial planning, which will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Presenters will be Dr. Sam Brinkman, president of Dementia Screening Inc., and Alice Wong, Alzheimer’s Association community educator and advocate.

For more information, call 800-272-3900.

Climate Crisis Art Exhibit

Waco Friends of the Climate's fifth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit is open for viewing at climatecrisisartexhibit.org.

The show is composed of 110 local works, designed to inform and inspire.

By voting for the People's Choice Award, visitors are eligible for door prizes.

Koinonia honors workers

God's House of Prayer Church will salute health care and home health workers at its first Ladies Koinonia of 2022 at noon Saturday at the Heart of Texas Co-op meeting room, 1111 S. Johnson Drive in McGregor.

For more information, call Patsy Reed at 254-339-4846.

Voter registration drive

There will be a drive-thru voter registration event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 33rd Street and Franklin Avenue.

Registrars will be available to register new voters or update those with changes in their address or who are new residents to McLennan County. The deadline to register to vote in the March 1 primary is Jan. 31.

Young Marines registration

Heart of Texas Young Marines accept new registrations from boys and girls ages 8-18 interested in joining the program from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15A St.

For more information, call 254-405-0649.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert