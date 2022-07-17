Waco-area news briefs: Voter registration drive Thursday at GOP headquarters

Voter registration

The McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women will have a voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the party's headquarters in Westview Village, 539 N. Valley Mills Drive.

For more information, call 254-772-6955.

Rotary Club scholarships

The Waco Rotary Club will meet at noon Tuesday in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The meeting is free. Lunch is $20, and a reservation is required by emailing wacorotary@gmail.com.

Derby Carlson and Taylor Lloyd, college students from Waco, will each receive $2,500 scholarships at the meeting.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners have its monthly Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive in Woodway.

Sustainability expert Deb Tolman will discuss her keyhole garden method, microbiology, critter control, horticulture and composting.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch.

Waco NARFE

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday in the conference room at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 2501 Market Place Drive.

The agenda includes voting on an amendment to the bylaws and discussion on the state conference.

Football officials meeting

The Waco Football Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is recruiting new officials for the fall football season. The group meets at 6 p.m. Mondays at the MCC Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

For more information, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.