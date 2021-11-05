Waco-area news briefs: Voting ends at noon Saturday in parade contest

Dia de los Muertos contest

The Tribune-Herald is facilitating an online contest for the best entries from the Oct. 30 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco.

Winners will be chosen in three categories and announced Sunday, with each winner receiving $1,000 from parade organizers. Online voting will run through noon Saturday. To vote, visit go.wacotrib.com/parade.

VA COVID-19, flu shots

Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center will have a COVID-19 vaccine booster and flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4800 Memorial Drive, outside Building 4.

Veterans and official caregivers enrolled in the VA caregiver program who received the Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago are eligible for the booster. All other veterans are eligible to receive the flu vaccine. Veterans must bring their VA ID and COVID-19 vaccination card.

Special COVID-19 service

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St., will hold a special Evensong service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday reflecting on the people who have died from COVID-19 in the past year.