Waco-area news briefs: Voting ends at noon Saturday in parade contest

Dia de los Muertos contest
The Tribune-Herald is facilitating an online contest for the best entries from the Oct. 30 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco.
Winners will be chosen in three categories and announced Sunday, with each winner receiving $1,000 from parade organizers. Online voting will run through noon Saturday. To vote, visit go.wacotrib.com/parade.
VA COVID-19, flu shots
Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center will have a COVID-19 vaccine booster and flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4800 Memorial Drive, outside Building 4.
Veterans and official caregivers enrolled in the VA caregiver program who received the Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago are eligible for the booster. All other veterans are eligible to receive the flu vaccine. Veterans must bring their VA ID and COVID-19 vaccination card.
Special COVID-19 service
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St., will hold a special Evensong service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday reflecting on the people who have died from COVID-19 in the past year.
The service will include readings by Waco Family Medicine CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs and Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon and a sermon by the Rev. Aaron Zimmerman.
St. Alban’s Choir will sing selections from Maurice Durufle’s “Requiem” and Gerald Near’s “Plainsong Themes.”
Communion will follow the service’s close.
Waco Heart Walk
The Waco Heart Walk will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.
Registration is available at www.wacoheartwalk.org, or on-site starting at 5 p.m. the day of the event.
