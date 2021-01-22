Waco-area news briefs: Voting open for Waco ISD instructional calendar options

Waco ISD calendar voting

Waco Independent School District employees and parents can vote, until 5 p.m. Feb. 5, on three instructional calendar options for the 2021-22 school year. Information on the options and voting is available at bit.ly/3bR34Lz.

The Waco ISD Quality District Advisory Council generated the options, and the selection will be presented to the Waco ISD Board of Trustees next month for approval.

Texas Rally for Life Saturday

The Texas Rally for Life Saturday will not be at the steps of the Texas Capitol. This year’s rally will be a video livestream featuring speeches and updates from across Texas, including Waco.

Central Texans are invited to gather and watch the livestream from 2 to 4 p.m. under the carport of Care Net Pregnancy Center, 7110 New Sanger Ave. For 10 minutes between 3 and 3:15 p.m. the livestream will originate in Waco on the public right-of-way of Planned Parenthood.

Deborah McGregor of Care Net and John Pisciotta of Pro-Life Waco will be speaking. For questions, contact Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.

Medicare enrollment class Tuesday