Waco-area news briefs: Waco Aglow to resume in-person meetings Saturday

Free legal service clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

For more information, call 254-733-2828.

Roberson Chapel fish fry

Roberson Chapel AME Church, 400 Arthur Ave. in McGregor, will host a fish fry from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Plates cost $10 each and include drink and dessert.

Westphalia blood drive

The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a Baylor Scott & White blood drive from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.

A pancake breakfast will be provided starting at 9 a.m. for anyone who gives blood, as well Church of the Visitation parishioners.

A photo ID is required to donate and masks are required to be worn. To schedule an appointment, go to bswblood.com.

