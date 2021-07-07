 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Waco Aglow to resume in-person meetings Saturday
Free legal service clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

For more information, call 254-733-2828.

Roberson Chapel fish fry

Roberson Chapel AME Church, 400 Arthur Ave. in McGregor, will host a fish fry from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Plates cost $10 each and include drink and dessert.

Westphalia blood drive

The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a Baylor Scott & White blood drive from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.

A pancake breakfast will be provided starting at 9 a.m. for anyone who gives blood, as well Church of the Visitation parishioners.

A photo ID is required to donate and masks are required to be worn. To schedule an appointment, go to bswblood.com.

Waco High 50th reunion

The Waco High School class of 1971 is planning its 50th class reunion for Sept. 17-18. If interested in attending, call Marsha McGregor Stanford at 254-749-8617 or email BEVO6658@yahoo.com.

Waco Aglow resumes meetings

Waco Aglow will resume in-person meetings at 10 a.m. Saturday at World Cup Cafe, 1321 N. 15th St.

The meeting is open to anyone interested in fellowship and encouragement.

For questions, call Carrie Norton at 254-495-7872.

Free vaccination clinic Sunday

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have a free community vaccination clinic for COVID-19 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis on the Brazos, 315 Jefferson Ave.

Walk-ins are welcome. Registration is available at covidwaco.com.

