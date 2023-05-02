Airport disaster drill

The Waco Regional Airport will host a Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. There will be increased emergency responder traffic on Skeet Eason Road, and a simulated debris field will be visible east of the airport’s main runway and south of the Lake Waco area.

The emergency exercise will include a scenario featuring a standard aircraft crash simulation on the airfield and an auxiliary water rescue response in Lake Waco.

For the airport to maintain a commercial operating certificate, the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to hold a full-scale disaster drill every three years.

Blessing of the Bikes

As part of National Safety Awareness Month and the Texas Department of Transportation’s annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Lorena, will host a Blessing of the Bikes event Sunday.

Events will start at 1 p.m. with live music, food and door prizes. Blessing of the Bikes will be at 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the event go to the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, call 217-419-2958.

Waco Granny Basketball

The Waco Granny Basketball Team will play the Robinson High School Rockets at 6 p.m. Saturday at Robinson High School, 700 W. Tate Ave., to raise money for Shepherd’s Heart.

Admission is $5.

The event will feature both teams playing by 1920s rules. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for items donated by local businesses.

Master Gardeners sale

The McLennan County Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the breezeway of Westview shopping center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive.

There will be a wide array of fresh, healthy plants including annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents, cacti, vines, ground cover and plants that attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees, all grown by local Master Gardeners.

Pets are not allowed at the sale.

St. Alban’s to host author

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St., will host priest, sobriety coach and writer Erin Jean Warde from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Warde will speak about her new book, “Sober Spirituality: The Joy of a Mindful Relationship with Alcohol.”

The event is free.

Un Sung Sheroes

The Gamma Upsilon Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa Sorority, Inc. will present Un Sung Sheroes of the Office from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Tickets are $35.

The event will recognize and honor school secretaries and administrative assistants in area schools.

For more information, call 254-744-6497.

Mayflower group to meet

Waco Colony Mayflower Descendants will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave. The program will be “Children of the Mayflower.” There will be a light lunch.

The meeting is free to attend and open to anyone.

For a reservation, call 254-495-6736.

St. Jerome Mayfest

A new festival, St. Jerome Mayfest, will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road.

The festival will feature an arts and crafts exhibit, with most activities beginning at 10 a.m., including food and beverages, inflatables, carousel rides, games for the entire family, raffles for cash and a deluxe golf cart, and a silent auction.

There will be a break from 4 to 5 p.m. for a rosary procession and outdoor Mass. At 6 p.m. a pulled pork meal will be served and carousel rides will continue until 8 p.m.

Free Comic Book Day

Bankston’s Comics and Collectibles, 1321 S. Valley Mills Drive, will celebrate Free Comic Book Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Each year, thousands of stores give away over five million books to help introduce fans to comics. This is the 22nd year Bankston’s will celebrate the occasion.

For more information, call 254-755-0070 or go to bankstons.com.

Gem and Mineral Show

The Waco Gem and Mineral Club will have its 63rd annual Gem and Mineral Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17. Children 6 and under, as well as Scouts in uniform, get in free.

The show will feature jewelry, rocks, minerals and fossils.