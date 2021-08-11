Waco-area news briefs: Waco Alzheimer's group sets pre-walk pep rally

COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will also be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the health district office, 225 W. Waco Drive. A parent or consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The clinic schedule is:
- Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.; 4 to 7 p.m., Mart High School, 1100 J.L. Davis Ave.; 6 to 8:30 p.m., Summer of Downtown event at Seventh Street and Austin Avenue
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bubba’s 33 restaurant, 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Waco ISD Family Fest, University High School, 3201 S. New Road, and Waco High School, 2020 N. 42nd St.; noon to 3 p.m., Living Witness Missionary Church, 901 Colcord Ave.
Waco Calligraphy Guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Member Karon Wheeless will present a program on the basics of brush lettering.
Alzheimer's Walk pep rally
The Alzheimer’s Association will have its pep rally, in an effort to kick off the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 on the patio at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 5601 Crosslake Parkway.
The 2021 Walk will be Oct. 2 at Brazos Park East. Funds raised help provide resources for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias and for research efforts toward finding a cure for these diseases.
For more information, contact Brenda Shuttlesworth at 254-232-4446 or bshuttlesworth@alz.org.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.