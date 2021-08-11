Waco-area news briefs: Waco Alzheimer's group sets pre-walk pep rally

COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will also be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the health district office, 225 W. Waco Drive. A parent or consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The clinic schedule is:

Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.; 4 to 7 p.m., Mart High School, 1100 J.L. Davis Ave.; 6 to 8:30 p.m., Summer of Downtown event at Seventh Street and Austin Avenue

Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bubba’s 33 restaurant, 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Waco ISD Family Fest, University High School, 3201 S. New Road, and Waco High School, 2020 N. 42nd St.; noon to 3 p.m., Living Witness Missionary Church, 901 Colcord Ave.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.

Member Karon Wheeless will present a program on the basics of brush lettering.

Alzheimer's Walk pep rally