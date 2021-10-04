 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Waco area basketball officials sought
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Waco area basketball officials sought

Retired teachers group meets

Tim Lee, executive director of Texas Retired Teachers Association, will be guest speaker via Zoom for a meeting of the Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340.

Lee will discuss legislation affecting school retirees, followed by a question-and-answer session. The meeting is open to members and other school retirees. Topics will include a 13th check, pay raises, changes in return-to-work rules and health benefit carriers.

For more information, call 254-644-0926.

Voter registration deadline

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 general election.

To be eligible for registration in McLennan County, a person must be 17 years, 10 months of age or older, and be 18 years of age by Election Day.

A complete list of registration requirements is available at the McLennan County Elections Office and www.co.mclennan.tx.us/337/Elections.

For more information, call 254-757-5043.

Matter of Balance class

The Area Agency on Aging will start a “Matter of Balance” class Tuesday at South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The class will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday for eight weeks.

To register, contact David Gray 254-723-2876 or graydavid830@gmail.com.

Basketball officials needed

The Waco Basketball Officials chapter is recruiting officials for the 2021-22 season. Prospective members must be at least 18 years of age.

For more information or to register, please contact Rodney Simms at 254-644-0610, Don Wenzel at 254-214-2707 or Earl Stinnett at 254-715-2615.

Submit items to goingson@wacotrib.com.

