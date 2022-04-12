Waco-area news briefs: Waco chapter seeking football officials for 2022 season

Master Gardeners lunch

McLennan County Master Gardeners will host Lunch With the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. April 20 at McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Road, Room 105.

Nora Schell and Rebecca Simanek will speak about the Lake Waco Wetlands and its partnership with the local Texas Master Naturalist chapter.

The session is free. Attendees are welcome to bring a lunch.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Medicare information meeting

A general Medicare education meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. April 21 at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

Medicare is a federal program providing health care for people 65 and older. The meeting is designed for those who have questions about the program and the enrollment process.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Healthy Kids Day

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. The event will feature cooking and art classes for kids, games, bounce houses, face painting and more. Other area organizations also will be present to share information and host activities.

For more information, call 254-776-6612.

Gem and mineral show

The Waco Gem And Mineral Club will have its 62nd annual show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and May 1 in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17. For more information, email wacogemandmineralclub@gmail.com.

Football officials wanted

The Waco Football Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is recruiting new officials for the fall high school football season.

For more information, email Jacob Bradshaw at wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

