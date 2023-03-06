Children’s theater

Waco Children’s Theatre will hold signups for its summer theater program from 1 to 4 p.m. March 19 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

To ask questions, call Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707.

Library activities

Children’s librarians from the Waco-McLennan County Library will lead storytimes and free tours of local attractions starting at 10:30 a.m. daily during spring break.

Tuesday: Fire Station No. 1, 100 Peach St.

Wednesday: Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail

Thursday: Bear Habitat, Fifth Street and M.P. Daniel Esplanade

Friday: Storywalk celebration at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

Ranger roundup

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, will have its annual Spring Break Roundup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Texas Ranger reenactors and an actual Texas Ranger will be on hand. Activities are included with regular museum admission.

Texas Ranger Talks are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reenactors will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

'Lightyear' screening

The South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St., will offer a free screening of "Lightyear" Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Bring chairs and blankets to sit on under the stars. Popcorn will be provided, but bring your own drinks.

Pro-Life Waco

Audrey Werner, of Plano, is the speaker for Pro-Life Waco’s Sunday luncheon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1424 Columbus Ave.

The program hour begins at 12:45 p.m. Werner’s latest book is "10 Tips on How NOT to Talk to Your Kids about Sex."

For questions, email prolifewaco@gmail.com or call 254-644-0407.

Help with taxes

Students from La Vega High School’s business program are providing free tax preparation at local libraries. Filers should bring all tax documents, ID and Social Security cards for everyone on the tax form.

No appointment is needed, with help offered first come, first served.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13, 20 and 27, Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in March, East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Dietary diversity

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will hold a cooking class geared toward dietary diversity from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The focus for March is Polish food. The class is free and no registration is required.