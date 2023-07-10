Back-to-school picnic

The GB Lindsey Family Charitable Fund will have its fourth annual Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 28 at Texas State Technical College, 3801 Campus Drive.

The event will kick off the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival. The picnic will feature free barbecue, along with the distribution of free backpacks and school supplies to help children get ready for school. Families can drive through or stick around and relax in the park and take in music by DJ Auggie.

For more information, call 908-672-6024.

Hewitt storytelling

An adult storytelling workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29 at Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court.

Anyone interested in improving their storytelling skills is welcome to attend. Seating is limited. For more information, call the library at 254-666-2442.

Back-To-School Bash

The Waco Police Department will hold its third annual Back-To-School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

The event will include a chance to meet and greet Waco police, fire, emergency medial and SWAT personnel, along with free eye screenings, kids haircuts, immunizations, face painting, family fun games, great music and back-to-school shopping.

Math, English camps

The Educational Opportunity Center at McLennan Community College, in partnership with MasteryPrep, will offer free TSIA2 Boot Camps on Wednesday and on July 26. The camps will feature English language arts and reading sessions from 9 a.m. to noon and math sessions from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants may choose to register for one or both sessions each day. All sessions will be held in Room 101 of the math building at MCC.

Preregistration is required for the free event. For more information, contact Deborah Gurcan at 254-299-8599 or dgurcan@mclennan.edu.

Faith Walk barbecue

Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive, will have a barbecue dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The meal will feature barbecue chicken, sausage, potato salad, beans and a drink, for $12.

Proceeds go to the church building fund.

To order, call or text 254-235-1595.

Cooling center extended

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has extended availability of its cooling center through Friday. The center is open from 1 to 8 p.m. at the city Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome if they are in a crate.

Woodway Farmers Market

The Woodway Farmers Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23 at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature a diverse array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking will be available at the Pavilion Event Center at the arboretum, Woodway City Hall and Woodway Family Center.

Bush library trip

Greater Waco YMCA is organizing a field trip for active, older adults to the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas on July 29.

Cost is $80 for YMCA members, $100 for nonmembers. Registration deadline is July 22. Space is limited, and registration is required.

The bus will depart at 7 a.m. from the YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, and will return around 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-753-5437.

Pantry fundraiser

The Salvation Army will hold a drive-thru food pantry donation event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at its Family Thrift Store, 4721 W. Waco Drive.

The organization is looking for nonperishable food to fill its pantry.

YMCA plans indoor 5K

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will hold an indoor 5K event at 8 a.m. Aug. 19.

Competitors will run individual 5K races on YMCA treadmills in the air-conditioned facility.

Entry fee is $25 for YMCA members, $35 for nonmembers. Entry deadline is Aug. 5.

For more information, email Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Confederate veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.

For more information, call 254-717-1186.

Volleyball meeting

There will be a meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at Waco Christian Academy to gauge interest in participating in volleyball during the upcoming school year.

Volleyball would be available to varsity, junior high and homeschoolers.

For more information, call Bryce Frazier at 214-471-3466.