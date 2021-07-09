Waco-area news briefs: Waco church buying down gas price to 99 cents

Styrofoam recycling

Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.

Participants should drive between orange cones to the U-Haul trucks and stay in their vehicles as the Styrofoam is removed. Anyone unvaccinated is asked to wear a mask. Styrofoam should be cleaned. Food containers and large blocks or molded pieces are accepted.

The service is free.

99-cent gas

Glory Bell Church will buy down the price of gasoline to just 99 cents per gallon for anyone who stops in from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Buzzy Bee gas station, 12th Street and Waco Drive.

This is Glory Bell’s third annual summer serve day, and church officials expect to pump nearly 3,000 gallons of gas. In addition to covering the cost of gasoline above 99 cents per gallon, Glory Bell volunteers will be washing windows, passing out bottled water, helping people cool down with ice-cold popsicles and praying with anyone who has a need.

For more information, email ashleym@glorybell.com.

'Little Women' preview