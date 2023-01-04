Waco-area news briefs: Waco City Academy applications open Jan. 13

Waco City Academy

Waco City Academy, a ten-week class that teaches civic engagement and local government, will accept applications Jan. 13 through 5 p.m. Feb. 13.

Sessions will include presentations and interactive activities from each city department to show day-to-day challenges of running a local government. Waco City Academy will take place on nine Thursday evenings plus a Saturday session. Graduates will be recognized at a city council meeting.

To apply, go to waco-texas.com/cityacademy. For more information, call 254-750-5774.

Chipping of the Green

Keep Waco Beautiful, the city of Waco and Truett Services are sponsoring the annual Chipping of the Green from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

The Christmas tree recycling event is free, and no registration is necessary. A team will unload trees and mulch them on-site.

MCC scholarship period

The McLennan Community College Foundation is accepting applications for 2023-24 academic year scholarships through midnight Jan. 15 at the foundation’s website, https://mclennan.academicworks.com/users/sign_in. An MCC-issued student ID and e-mail address are required to apply.

The foundation will offer a second application period May 1-15, but May applicants will not be eligible for all scholarship opportunities.

For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Patrick Koon at 254-299-8818 or pkoon@mclennan.edu.

City to offer grants

The city of Waco will use a significant portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funding, in addition to money from Tax Increment Financing zones and the city’s general fund, for its We All Win grant program for small businesses in historically blighted commercial corridors.

The application period ends Feb. 4, with reviews set for Feb. 20-24 and award notifications March 2.

To apply, go to waco-texas.com/weallwin.

Mayborn Community Day

Jan. 16 is Community Day at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, with free access to the museum’s Discovery Center, Natural History Hall, and Historic Village. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Mayborn offers discounts all year long, including Museums for All, which lets families who qualify for state food assistance and show an EBT card at the entrance to receive $1-per-person admission for up to two adults and all the children in the household.