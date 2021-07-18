Waco-area news briefs: Waco city manager to speak at Hispanic chamber lunch Wednesday

GoodFellas' Christmas in July

Waco GoodFellas will have its annual Christmas in July fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

The event includes live music, food, drink, auctions and raffles.

For ticket information, call 254-405-5576.

La Vega vaccination clinic

La Vega ISD will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340.

For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson 254-299-6700.

First Methodist VBS

First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Children in pre-K through sixth grade are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 254-772-5630 or email tara@firstwaco.com.

CRRC Zoom webinar

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.