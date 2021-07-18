Waco-area news briefs: Waco city manager to speak at Hispanic chamber lunch Wednesday

GoodFellas' Christmas in July
Waco GoodFellas will have its annual Christmas in July fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
The event includes live music, food, drink, auctions and raffles.
For ticket information, call 254-405-5576.
La Vega vaccination clinic
La Vega ISD will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340.
For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson 254-299-6700.
First Methodist VBS
First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Children in pre-K through sixth grade are welcome to attend.
For more information, call 254-772-5630 or email tara@firstwaco.com.
CRRC Zoom webinar
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A panel of five will address “How Do We Learn Racism?” covering topics like growing up with a KKK-member father, growing up completely unaware of the concept of race until grown, and race and the media. Registration is required by calling 254-717-7903.
Hispanic chamber lunch
The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will returns to its in-person monthly lunch schedule, with an event at noon Wednesday at 915 La Salle Ave.
Waco City Manager Bradly Ford will be the guest speaker.
For more information, call 254-754-7111 or email info@wacohispanicchamber.com. Seating is limited to 50 people.
Class of 2011 reunion
The University High School class of 2011 will have its 10-year reunion, starting at 11 a.m. July 31 at Waco Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road.
The event is free. Register at eventbrite.com.
