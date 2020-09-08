Waco-area news briefs: Waco Coin Club fall show Saturday

YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program
A YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program will start Saturday, and continue with meetings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday.
The program is designed to help people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes lower their risk of developing the disease.
Registration is required. For more information, email Crystal Hernandez at crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Waco Coin Club fall show SaturdayThe Waco Coins Club’s annual Fall Coin Show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Dealers and collectors will be buying and selling U. S. and foreign coins, currency, gold and silver. Attendes are required to observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks. Gloves are recommended.
Admission is $2 for adults, and children get in free.
For more information, contact Tom Campbell 224-7761 or trcam_51@hotmail.com.
Pro-Life Waco Day of RemembrancePro-Life Waco will observe the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children from 9 a.m .to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rachel’s Park Memorial, 4720 N. 19th St.
The event will be observed in more than 100 cities. The event in Waco will also celebrate the current half-year suspension of abortions at Planned Parenthood in Waco.
Along with local voices, the headline speaker will be Heather Hobbs of Save THE 1 ministries.
For more information, contact John Pisciotta 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Mobile food pantry distributions
Waco-area residents in need of food assistance may attend one of two upcoming Food Bank Mobile Pantry distributions.
One will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3314 Franklin Ave., and another will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Texas State Technical College, at the corner of Crest Drive and Airline Drive.
Central Texans in need can also find resources by going to centraltexasfoodbank.org and clicking on “Find Food Now.”
Business workshop information session
East Waco Empowerment Project and City Center Waco will start a 10-week online workshop, “How to Start a Growing Profitable Business,” on Sept. 22.
An information session will be conducted from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.
For more information, call 292-2423. To register, go to www.wibowaco.org.
