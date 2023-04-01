Pecan Field Day

A Pecan Field Day will be held Tuesday at Russell’s Pecans, 12633 Gholson Road.

Cost is $10, and registration will open at 8:30 a.m.

The schedule incudes:

9-10 a.m.—Pecan Grafting: Tools, Methods and Demonstration, Monte Nesbitt, pecan/fruit/citrus program specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

10-11 a.m.—Effective Crow Control Techniques, Bob Irving, Texas Crow Patrol

11-11:45 a.m.—Pecan Tree 101 for Homeowners, Monte Nesbitt.

The event is organized by the Extension Horticulture Committees and Extension Master Gardener programs in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill and McLennan counties.

RSVP to 254-757-5180.

Youth Citizen Awards

Waco Rotary Club will host its 43rd annual Rotary Youth Citizen Awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Baylor Club inside McLane stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Twenty-two of the area's best and brightest high school seniors will be recognized. The Waco Tribune-Herald is co-sponsor of the event.

Call 254-776-2115 for more information.

Hewitt Easter egg hunt

Educators Credit Union is sponsoring a community Easter egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

The free event is open to all children ages 12 and under.

For more information, call 254-776-7900, ext. 247.

Karem Easter egg hunt

Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, will host an Easter egg hunt from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, for ages 12 and under.

Staff will be giving out over 20 bikes at this year's hunt.

Food, drinks and sweets are provided.

Waco Coin Club spring show

The Waco Coin Club will presents its annual spring show next weekend, April 7-8, at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $2.

There will be hourly door prizes, and the club raffle features gold and silver coins. Winners do not need to be present to win — the drawing will be held later at the monthly club meeting at Harrison Senior Center.

Scouts in uniform and their leaders attending the class will be admitted free. There are two merit badge classes available Saturday.

Contact Eugene Freeman at 254-931-9682 or Freeman2@comcast.net for more information.

Genealogy research

The Central Texas Geneaology Society will have a brown bag program, “Discover Your New England Ancestors in the American Ancestors Database,” from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include a how-to presentation on the American Ancestors database, which provides access to an extensive collection of early American genealogical records including many regional and local records not found anywhere else.

Participants should bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided.

Waco Fire Dept. 150th

The Waco Fire Department is hosting a free event from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fire Station No. 1, 100 Peach St., to observe its 150th anniversary.

Kids activities will include an obstacle course and fire safety house experience, and hot dogs and cake will be provided for attendees.

The Waco Fire Department Honor Guard will present the colors and live entertainment will include pipe and drum music.

'Picture a Scientist' screening

The 2020 documentary “Picture a Scientist” will be screened from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday in room C-105 of the Baylor Sciences Building.

A graduate student panel discussion will follow. The event is sponsored by Women in Science and Engineering.

Dementia class

Brett Cox, a trained community educator and dementia caregiver, will lead a caregiver program on warning signs of dementia at 10 a.m. Monday at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.

He will share information about warning signs, how dementia affects the brain, the benefits of early detection, risk factors and what is involved in getting a diagnosis.

For more information or to register, call 254-292-4449 or 800-272-3900.

AARP tax help

AARP Tax-Aide has three sites preparing income tax returns for free through the April 18 deadline:

Monday and Wednesdays — Ascension Providence Hospital, 6901 Medical Parkway

Tuesdays and Thursdays — East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Tuesdays-Thursdays — First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 S. First St.

All sites are open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No AARP membership is required. Call 254-307-2944 for more information.