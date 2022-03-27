Waco-area news briefs: Waco Coin Club's spring show set for April 15-16

Neighborhood kite day

Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association, Waco Family Medicine, McLennan County Better Living for Texans and Grassroots Community Development are sponsoring Family Kite Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Waco Family Medicine, 1600 Providence Drive.

The public is invited to take part in an afternoon of kite flying, making pinwheels and gardening in the Community Gathering Space.

Pre-K Awareness Day

The Junior League of Waco will have a Pre-K Awareness Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

The event is aimed at collaboration with all McLennan County public school districts and local organizations that strive to promote pre-kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. Admission to the museum will be free for families with pre-K students zoned for McLennan County public schools.

For more information, visit jlwaco.org.

Mentoring Alliance lunch

Mentoring Alliance will have its Central Texas lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tickets cost $35.

The event is an opportunity for community members to learn more about Mentoring Alliance, formerly the Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco, as well as to support the ongoing work of the organization.

For more information, call 254-752-6443.

Waco Coin Club spring show

The Waco Coins Club’s annual Spring Coin Show will be April 15-16 at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Admission is $3 for adults, free for children under 12.

For more information, contact Tom Campbell at 224-7761 or trcam_51@hotmail.com.

