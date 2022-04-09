Waco-area news briefs: Waco Coin Show approaching

Waco Coin Show opens Friday

The Waco Coins Club’s annual Spring Coin Show will be April 15-16 at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $3 for adults, free for children under 12.

For more information, contact Tom Campbell at 224-7761 or trcam_51@hotmail.com.

Bellmead Family Dog Day

The city of Bellmead Animal Control Department will have its second annual Family Dog Day event from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Brame Park on Hogan Lane.

The purpose of the event is to educate residents on the importance of microchipping and keeping vaccines up to date. The city will offer free microchipping to pets owned by Bellmead residents, and a veterinarian will administer canine vaccines.

For more information, go to bellmead.com.

Mosaic art demonstration

Art Guild of Central Texas will host a alive demonstration of mosaics by Rhonda Weldon, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, Garden Room, 9191 Woodway Drive.

The event is free for members and first-time visitors.

For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Mall-to-mall lane closure

On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the inside lane of the westbound to eastbound U-turn from just west of the westbound on-ramp past Industrial Drive to the off-ramp to Imperial Drive on the eastbound frontage road. The lane will be closed until May 9.

Construction crews will build a temporary soil nail wall, integral to the reconstruction of the bridges in the area, as part of the $46 million mall-to-mall project along Highway 6.

