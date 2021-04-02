Waco-area news briefs: Waco Coin Show continues Saturday

Easter baptism service
Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Easter worship and baptismal service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Camp Hope, 1007 Camp Road, off Val Verde Road near McGregor. A picnic will follow the worship service.
The church will not meet Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos. For more information, call 235-7818.
Styrofoam recycling Saturday
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side.
Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles while volunteers remove the material from trunks and back seats.
The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Victorious Life EasterFest
Victorious Life Church, 7459 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road, will have EasterFest 2021 starting at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
It will start with a special church service and then move outside for an interactive retelling of Christ’s journey to the resurrection. A celebration with food trucks, games and an Easter egg hunt will follow. The church will provide families with eggs to hide and hunt. Register for a free basket at vlcwaco.com.
Food manager certification
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County, and McLennan Community College Continuing Education will offer a professional food manager certification training course April 12 and April 15 at the Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost is $125 and includes training, materials and a national food manager certification examination. The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in Texas for five years.
For more information and to register, call Colleen Foleen at 757-5180. The deadline to reserve a space is Monday.
Waco Coin show continues
The Waco Coin Club's 40th annual Waco Coin Show will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Collectors and dealers will be buying and selling rare U.S. and foreign coins and currency, gold and silver.
Admission is $2 for adults, free for children younger than 14.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.