Waco-area news briefs: Waco Coin show scheduled for April 2-3

Waco Fire sets smoke alarm outreach
Waco Fire representatives will be at the H-E-B, 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, registering residents for installations of free smoke alarms. Residents may also visit waco-texas.com/fire and fill out a request for a scheduled visit to check smoke alarms.
The approaching daylight saving time change should serve as a reminder to check smoke alarm batteries.
Dementia behavior class Tuesday
Trained volunteer community educator Vonna Tindle, community liaison with Baylor Scott & White Hospice, will present “Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
To register for the virtual event, call the Waco Alzheimer’s Association office at 232-3900.
Attic Treasures donations
Donations for Historic Waco Foundation's Attic Treasures are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Pro-Life Waco to meet Sunday
Pro-Life Waco will meet Sunday at St. Mary's Church Hall, 1424 Columbus Ave., with lunch at noon and a program from 1 to 2 p.m.
Guest speaker Mark Lee Dickson, of Longview, will discuss the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn movement he created in 2019.
For more information, call John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Waco Coin Show set for April 2-3
The Waco Coin Club's 40th annual Waco Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. April 2 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3 at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Collectors and dealers will be buying and selling rare U.S. and foreign coins and currency, gold and silver.
Admission is $2, and children younger than 14 get in free. Door prizes will be given hourly. For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.
Mid-Tex Farm Show April 9-10
The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9-10 at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Admission is free to the general public to attend and view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and agriculture-related services and technologies. Free agriculture and gardening classes will be provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County.
