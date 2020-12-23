Waco-area news briefs: Waco Community Band to air holiday concert Thursday

Sykora pancake breakfast
Sykora Family Ford’s 23rd Annual Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast will take place from 6 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Sykora Family Ford on Interstate 35 in West as a to-go event.
Each year on Christmas Eve, the dealership Ford opens its doors to anyone for a free pancake breakfast. Employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people. Everyone is invited, not just customers.
This year, because of COVID-19, the dealership will still welcome travelers for breakfast, delivering it directly to their vehicles.
Christmas edition online only
The Tribune-Herald Christmas Day and New Year’s Day editions will be online only. No print edition will be distributed on those holidays.
Subscribers can access the electronic edition at no additional charge by registering and activating their online account at wacotrib.com/activate if they have not already done so.
WSO Christmas Day broadcast
The Waco Symphony Orchestra can be heard on a special episode of “Texas Music Cafe: Destination Waco” at 11 a.m. Friday on KXXV-TV.
The prerecorded Christmas program features four Waco Symphony Orchestra ensembles recorded at locations across the city.
To read more about the show, go to accesswaco.com.
Vietnam veterans ceremony at 11 a.m.
Central Texas Vietnam veterans are invited to a memorial at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located at the intersection of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.
Veterans are asked to purchase a potted poinsettia to place at the base of the memorial and join a celebration of names at 11 a.m.
Community band concert airs Thursday
The Waco City Cable Channel, WCCC-TV, will air this year’s Waco Community Band Virtual Holiday Concert, “A Holiday Celebration,” at 9 p.m. Thursday and again at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
The concert is hosted by Bryan Fonville, the band’s president, and was recorded using social distancing and special instrument coverings. The band serves under the direction of Jon Conrad, conductor and musical director.
WCCC-TV can be viewed on Grande channel 810, Spectrum channel 10 or at www.wccc.tv. It is also available on Roku streaming by searching “city of Waco.”
