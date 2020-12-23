Waco-area news briefs: Waco Community Band to air holiday concert Thursday

Sykora pancake breakfast

Sykora Family Ford’s 23rd Annual Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast will take place from 6 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Sykora Family Ford on Interstate 35 in West as a to-go event.

Each year on Christmas Eve, the dealership Ford opens its doors to anyone for a free pancake breakfast. Employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people. Everyone is invited, not just customers.

This year, because of COVID-19, the dealership will still welcome travelers for breakfast, delivering it directly to their vehicles.

Christmas edition online only

The Tribune-Herald Christmas Day and New Year’s Day editions will be online only. No print edition will be distributed on those holidays.

Subscribers can access the electronic edition at no additional charge by registering and activating their online account at wacotrib.com/activate if they have not already done so.

WSO Christmas Day broadcast

The Waco Symphony Orchestra can be heard on a special episode of “Texas Music Cafe: Destination Waco” at 11 a.m. Friday on KXXV-TV.