Art Lab set Saturday

Art Lab is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

Experienced art teachers will teach about an artist or a technique in the art world and how participants might use it. Participants will get to bring home their own piece of art based on the artist or style they have learned.

The class costs $15 and is recommended for grades one through six.

Waco tree walk

Waco Walks will hold a “Huaco Heights Tree Identification Walk” starting at 9:30 a.m. April 15 at the corner of 29th Street and Waco Drive, near the Lee Lockwood Library.

The Huaco Heights neighborhood was first developed in 1913 and has a wealth of mature trees.

Summer art camps

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., is offering several weeklong art camps this summer.

Full-day camps are scheduled June 12-16 and July 17-21 for students entering grades four through six and cost $250.

Half-day camps are scheduled June 20-23 and July 10-14 for students entering grades one through six and cost $100. Mornings and afternoons are available.

Full-day camps are also scheduled July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4 for students entering grades seven and up and cost $250.

To register, go to artcenterwaco.org/classes. For more information, email info@artcenterwaco.org.

Kids Night Out Friday

South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., will have a Kids Night Out event from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 14.

The event is open to kids ages 5 to 13. The cost is $25 per child, and a meal is included.

Parents can treat themselves to some time off while kids enjoy a safe and fun evening of activities.

To register, call 254-750-8650.

Coin Club spring show

The Waco Coin Club's annual spring show will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Admission costs $2.

Rotary wine fundraiser

Together by the Brazos, Lake Brazos Rotary Club’s annual wine pairing dinner fundraiser, will start at 6 p.m. April 15 at DiamondBack’s, 217 Mary Ave.

All funding stays in the Waco community and helps to feed low-income children over the weekends when school meals are not available, promotes perfect attendance at public schools with bicycle drawings, and beautifies Waco by planting trees in community spaces.

Individual tickets are $150. The event will include dinner, live music and a silent auction. Tickets available at tinyurl.com/tbtb2023rotary.

Health district blood drive

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is partnering with Carter Bloodcare to host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive.

Every donor will receive an insulated water bottle, while supplies last. Participants need to register for an appointment at carterbloodcare.org.

'Care for Waco Carnival'

The Waco Youth Council, in partnership with the city of Waco Office of Sustainability and Resiliency, will host "The Care for Waco Carnival" from noon to 4 p.m. April 22 at the Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

It is a free, family-friendly event including food, games, arts and crafts, yoga instruction and face painting. Attendees will also be able to check out many educational booths, which will showcase topics on composting, gardening, electric vehicles, water conservation, recycling and other sustainability matters.

Summer camp registration

Waco community center summer camp registration is now open for kids ages 5-13.

The camps allow children to make new friends, explore new interests and create lasting memories. With a wide range of activities, children will have the opportunity to develop their skills and interests in a fun and supportive environment.

Camps will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on the dates listed below. Sign up by contacting each center directly: Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677, or South Waco at 254-750-8650. Space is limited.

Registration fee is $90 per child, per camp.

Session 1, June 5-30, $300

Session 2, July 3-28, $300

Session 3, July 31-Aug. 11, $150

West explosion exhibit

The History of West Museum is presenting a temporary exhibit: "West Fertilizer Plant Explosion - 10 Years After," through May 27.

The museum, at 112 E. Oak St. in West, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free.