 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Waco community centers enrolling for after-school care
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Waco community centers enrolling for after-school care

  • 0

After-school enrollment underway

Registration is underway for after-school care at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. The centers will offer after-school camps from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for kids ages 5 to 13.

The program will start Aug. 23, and the monthly rate is $65. Kids will participate in after-school tutoring and recreational activities.

To register, contact Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

MCC graduation set for Tuesday

McLennan Community College will have its summer commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center. Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield will provide the keynote speech.

The ceremony will honor students who have completed the required coursework for the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences, Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, and Certificates of Completion.

Attendance will be limited to four invited guests per graduate. A livestream will be available at https://www.mclennan.edu/records/Commencement/index.html.

Graduates, guests and all attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

For more information, call 254-299-8622.

Peace Lutheran GriefShare

Peace Lutheran Church will start a 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday. The group meets in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way. Meeting time is 6:30-8:30 p.m. through Nov. 9.

The cost of the event is $15. Snacks are provided each week.

To pre-register, contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 or email rjritz@earthlink.net.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert