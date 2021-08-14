Waco-area news briefs: Waco community centers enrolling for after-school care

After-school enrollment underway
Registration is underway for after-school care at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. The centers will offer after-school camps from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for kids ages 5 to 13.
The program will start Aug. 23, and the monthly rate is $65. Kids will participate in after-school tutoring and recreational activities.
To register, contact Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.
MCC graduation set for Tuesday
McLennan Community College will have its summer commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center. Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield will provide the keynote speech.
The ceremony will honor students who have completed the required coursework for the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences, Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, and Certificates of Completion.
Attendance will be limited to four invited guests per graduate. A livestream will be available at https://www.mclennan.edu/records/Commencement/index.html.
Graduates, guests and all attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.
For more information, call 254-299-8622.
Peace Lutheran GriefShare
Peace Lutheran Church will start a 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday. The group meets in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way. Meeting time is 6:30-8:30 p.m. through Nov. 9.
The cost of the event is $15. Snacks are provided each week.
To pre-register, contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 or email rjritz@earthlink.net.
