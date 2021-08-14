Waco-area news briefs: Waco community centers enrolling for after-school care

After-school enrollment underway

Registration is underway for after-school care at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. The centers will offer after-school camps from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for kids ages 5 to 13.

The program will start Aug. 23, and the monthly rate is $65. Kids will participate in after-school tutoring and recreational activities.

To register, contact Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

MCC graduation set for Tuesday

McLennan Community College will have its summer commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center. Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield will provide the keynote speech.

The ceremony will honor students who have completed the required coursework for the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences, Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, and Certificates of Completion.

Attendance will be limited to four invited guests per graduate. A livestream will be available at https://www.mclennan.edu/records/Commencement/index.html.