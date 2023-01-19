 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Waco District 5 bulk waste collection Saturday

Bulky waste collection

The city of Waco solid waste department will collect bulky and brush waste from the curb starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for residential customers in council District 5, which includes West Waco and China Spring.

Bulky and brush piles must be separated and placed curbside so it is clear they are intended to be picked up.

Items that will not be picked up include scrap tires, items containing Freon, liquids such as paint, construction materials, roofing materials, tree stumps, pool chemicals, hazardous materials and medical waste.

For more information, call 254-299-2612. A council district map can be found at waco-texas.com/council.

Step Up & Scale Down

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County will start a 12-week Step Up & Scale Down weight management program Tuesday at the Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The program is based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan.

Class time is noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Cost is $25 for the program.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Meet the police chiefs

The Waco NAACP will have a Meet the Chiefs event as its program Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

The police chiefs from Waco and several surrounding cities will be in attendance.

Refreshments will be served.

CenTex Teen Book Fest

CenTex Teen Book Fest on the Brazos, presented by LitWaco, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14 at Indian Spring-G.W. Carver Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.

The event will include 16 diverse middle grade and young adult authors, author panels, a literary cosplay contest, door prizes and storytelling.

For more information, call Tracy Guillory at 254-313-8538.

Beekeepers school April 1

The annual Central Texas Beekeepers School will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 at Brenham High School in Brenham. The school is open to anyone interested in keeping bees or who wants to learn about bees.

Early admission is $85 for the first adult and $80 for additional adults in the family. Cost for students 12 and older, including college students, is $35. Children younger than 12 can attend with a parent for $15.

For more information, call 979-277-0411 or email centraltexasbeekeepers@gmail.com.

Submit printed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

