Waco-area news briefs: Waco Fire Department continues ‘Cool the Heat’ program

TSA PreCheck

The Transportation Security Administration will host TSA PreCheck enrollment through Friday at Waco Regional Airport.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids and gels bag in a carry-on.

To register and schedule an appointment, go to tsa.gov/precheck. Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. The application fee is $85.

Climate movie

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the BBC documentary “Life at 50° C” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

As the world gets hotter, survival gets harder. The film details the extreme hardships of people suffering heat waves at multiple sites around the globe.

Refreshments will be provided, all are welcome and the event is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

WFD collecting fans

The Waco Fire Department is kicking off its Cool the Heat program, benefiting Waco’s most vulnerable residents during extreme heat emergencies.

New fans may be donated at any fire station. Fans will be distributed by Mission Waco to individuals and families who need them most.

Call 254-750-1740 for more information.

Field of Flags

Williams Creek Baptist Church presents the ninth annual Fourth of July Field of Flags event Monday, July 4, at 12525 Elk Road, at the intersection of Highway 84 and F.M. 939 between Axtell and Mart.

There will be a flag ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by a hot dog meal with homemade ice cream at 12:15 p.m. The event ends at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call 254-863-5755 or 254-715-2309.

