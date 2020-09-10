Waco-area news briefs: Waco Fire Department marks 9/11 anniversary

Waco Fire Department marks 9/11
In honor of the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 tragedy in New York City, the Waco Fire Department will observe moments of silence Friday.
All stations will pull their engines outside, and a general alarm will be sounded at three times, followed by a moment of silence, to mark the first tower being struck at 7:46 a.m., the first tower falling at 8:59 a.m. and the second tower falling at 10:28 a.m.
Shared Interest Group on travel
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning Program will offer a Zoom Shared Interest Group about Travel that will meet monthly starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
It will be an opportunity to hear about the travels of others or to share tips for future travel. Registration for the group is free but must be made on the program’s website, baylor.edu/lifelonglearning. Registered participants will receive an email verification with the Zoom link.
For more information, call 710-6440.
Young Marine registration Saturday
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will accept new registrations from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3310 N. 15-A St. from boys and girls ages 8 to 18 interested in joining the program.
For more information, call 405-0649.
Bosque Art Classic video premiere
The 35th annual Bosque Art Classic in Clifton will feature more than 200 pieces of art by artists from across the nation. It will be held online because of COVID-19 concerns.
A video premier on Facebook at 7 p.m. Saturday will mark the opening night ceremony, and the sale will run from Monday to Sept. 26.
The Classic will feature landscapes, portraits, still life scenes, and a variety of Western art, which the show is known for.
For more information, call 675-3724.
Climate Crisis art show entries
The Waco Friends of the Climate will virtually host the fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit Oct. 1 through Nov. 30.
Art is judged on relevance to the theme and artistic excellence. Seven prizes will be awarded, with a top prize of $1,000, and the exhibit includes adult and student divisions. To enter, visit www.friendsofpeace.org or email anorthc@aol.com.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.