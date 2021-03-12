Waco-area news briefs: Waco Fire Department plans smoke alarm outreach this weekend

Waco Fire sets smoke alarm outreach

The Waco Fire Department will start going door-to-door Saturday in various Waco neighborhoods with its “LifeSaver” Smoke Alarm Program, ensuring residents have working smoke alarms.

In addition, Waco Fire representatives will be at the H-E-B, 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, registering residents for installations of free smoke alarms. Residents may also visit waco-texas.com/fire and fill out a request for a scheduled visit to check smoke alarms.

The approaching daylight saving time change should serve as a reminder to check smoke alarm batteries.

George Floyd's uncle to speak in Waco

Selwyn Jones, uncle of George Floyd, will speak on unity and forgiveness at 6 p.m. Saturday at 179 Church Camp Lane in Robinson, as part of New Horizon Baptist Church’s 25th anniversary banquet dinner. Admission is free and open to the public.

Jones also will participate in the church’s worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 2630 S. Third St.

Rain Water Harvesting Class