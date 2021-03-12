Waco-area news briefs: Waco Fire Department plans smoke alarm outreach this weekend

Waco Fire sets smoke alarm outreach
The Waco Fire Department will start going door-to-door Saturday in various Waco neighborhoods with its “LifeSaver” Smoke Alarm Program, ensuring residents have working smoke alarms.
In addition, Waco Fire representatives will be at the H-E-B, 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, registering residents for installations of free smoke alarms. Residents may also visit waco-texas.com/fire and fill out a request for a scheduled visit to check smoke alarms.
The approaching daylight saving time change should serve as a reminder to check smoke alarm batteries.
George Floyd's uncle to speak in Waco
Selwyn Jones, uncle of George Floyd, will speak on unity and forgiveness at 6 p.m. Saturday at 179 Church Camp Lane in Robinson, as part of New Horizon Baptist Church’s 25th anniversary banquet dinner. Admission is free and open to the public.
Jones also will participate in the church’s worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 2630 S. Third St.
Rain Water Harvesting Class
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual spring Rain Water Harvesting Class with sessions at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at Circle Hardware, 2504 La Salle Ave.
Each session will be limited to 25 people. Participants will receive a how-to guide provided by Keep Waco Beautiful and a constructed rain barrel with additional materials. Tickets cost $50.
Dementia behavior class Tuesday
Trained volunteer community educator Vonna Tindle, community liaison with Baylor Scott & White Hospice, will present "Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior" at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
To register for the virtual event, call the Waco Alzheimer's Association office at 232-3900.
Caritas volunteers needed
Caritas of Waco is seeking volunteers to help fill shopping carts with food for its drive-thru pantry service at 300 S. 15th St.
The food service operates from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers would need to wear closed-toe shoes and a mask the entire time they volunteer.
To volunteer, call 753-4593, ext. 203 or email Andrew Bryngelson at abryngelson@caritas-waco.org.
