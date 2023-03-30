Waco Fire Dept. 150th

The Waco Fire Department is hosting a free event from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fire Station No. 1, 100 Peach St., to observe its 150th anniversary.

Kids activities will include an obstacle course and fire safety house experience, and hot dogs and cake will be provided for attendees.

The Waco Fire Department Honor Guard will present the colors and live entertainment will include pipe and drum music.

Jigsaw puzzle exchange

There will be a jigsaw puzzle exchange from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on the patio at the Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court in Hewitt.

All puzzles should have pieces in a plastic bag in the puzzle box. Puzzles with missing pieces are discouraged.

For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Texas Sports HOF

The 62nd annual Texas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. April 15 at the Base at Extraco Events Center.

Tickets cost $75, and are available at tshof.org/induction.html.

The newly elected Class of 2023 includes Scott Drew, Robert Brazile, Jose Cruz, Carlette Guidry-Falkquay, Priest Holmes, Adrian Peterson, Cynthia Potter and Michael Strahan.

For more information, contact Krista Martin at krista.martin@tshof.org or 254-756-1633.

Easter egg hunts

The city of Waco will host Easter egg hunts for children 13 and younger Saturday at the following locations:

10 a.m., South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

11 a.m., Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., including prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny

noon, Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., including family carnival games, activities and prizes.

Easter baptism service

Church Under the Bridge is having its annual Easter worship and baptism service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 at Camp Hope, off U.S. Highway 84 and Val Verde Road.

A picnic will follow. Call 254-235-7818 for more information.

Beekeeping school

The annual Central Texas Beekeepers School will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Brenham High School in Brenham. The school is open to the public for anyone interested in keeping bees or who wants to learn about them.

Early admission is $85 for the first adult and $80 for additional adults in the family. The cost is $35 for students older than 12, including college students, while children younger than 12 attending with a parent are $15. Registration fees increase after Wednesday.

For more information, call 979-277-0411 or email centraltexasbeekeepers@gmail.com.

Future of libraries

Lori Fogleman, Baylor’s assistant vice president of media and public relations, will interview two distinguished alumnae at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Armstrong Browning Library.

Baylor University alumnae Mary Woodard, president of the Texas Library Association, and Gloria Meraz, director and librarian of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, will talk about their paths from Baylor into librarianship, the state of libraries in Texas and their effects on education, and the future of Texas libraries.

This event is free and open to the public. A Zoom signup option is available at baylor.edu/library/events.

‘Colorful Waco’ contest

Saturday is the deadline for entries in the “Our Clean, Colorful Waco” youth arts contest, presented by the Waco Youth Council. The contest is open to students in grades K-12, and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries in each age category.

Entries should be related to the environment and submitted to the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

Accepted forms of art include paintings, sculptures, photos and drawings. Artists should sign their entry. For more contest rules and to sign up as a participant, visit waco-texas.com/Events-Activities.

Genealogy research

The Central Texas Geneaology Society will have a brown bag program, “Discover Your New England Ancestors in the American Ancestors Database,” from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include a how-to presentation on the American Ancestors database, which provides access to an extensive collection of early American genealogical records including many regional and local records not found anywhere else.

Participants should bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided.