Waco-area news briefs: Waco fire stations collecting fans for people in need

Juneteenth voter registration

The Waco NAACP and the Project VIER Coalition will hold a Juneteenth voter registration drive Sunday. Volunteers will blanket churches around Waco to register voters. To have your church participate, email waconaacp@gmail.com or text 254-733-5261.

The group encourages all voters to re-register with their driver’s license numbers and last four digits of their Social Security numbers to avoid having their mail-ballot applications and mail ballots rejected.

Parks survey available

The city of Waco Parks and Recreation Department is conducting a brief survey to better understand the recreational program and facility needs of Waco residents.

To participate, go to surveymonkey.com/r/wacoparks.

City offices closed Monday

City of Waco operations will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.

Monday’s trash and green carts will be picked up Wednesday.

Waco Transit will run as scheduled Monday.

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cameron Park Zoo, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will all remain open Monday.

Waco Fire collecting fans

The Waco Fire Department is kicking off its Cool the Heat program, benefiting Waco’s most vulnerable residents during extreme heat emergencies.

Donations of new fans are being accepted at all Waco fire station. Fans will be distributed by Mission Waco.

For more information, call 254-750-1740.

Hillcrest blood drive

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center will host a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., in the parking lot of the main hospital on a Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, call 254-202-4805.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.