Waco-area news briefs: Waco Founders Lions Club launches holiday pecan sale

Fine art exhibit, sale
The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a fine art exhibit and sale Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 1518 Austin Ave.
Local artists will exhibit traditional, impressionistic and modern paintings at the exhibit. Many paintings by the late Martha McKinney will be featured.
Call 254-722-9928 for more information.
Grocery giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
For more information, call 254-644-8207.
Elm Mott VFD fundraiser
The Elm Mott Fire Department will have its annual fundraiser from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive.
The event will include a farmers market, barbecue lunch, pumpkin-carving contests for adults and kids, live auction, raffle, lottery drawing, family photos, live music and a trunk-or-treat.
‘Fright Night at the Rite’
The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will “Fright Night at the Rite 4.0” from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Activities will include a haunted house, costume contest, bounce house and concessions. There will also be a special play presented by Waco’s Children Theatre at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and available at the door. For more information, call 254-754-3942 or 254-752-1618.
Lions Club pecan sale
The Waco Founder Lions Club is selling pecans through Dec. 22 at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., across from Lions Park.
Proceeds benefit the club's public service activities, projects and programs. Call 254-776-5341 for more information.
