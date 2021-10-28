Waco-area news briefs: Waco Founders Lions Club launches holiday pecan sale

Fine art exhibit, sale

The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a fine art exhibit and sale Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 1518 Austin Ave.

Local artists will exhibit traditional, impressionistic and modern paintings at the exhibit. Many paintings by the late Martha McKinney will be featured.

Call 254-722-9928 for more information.

Grocery giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-644-8207.

Elm Mott VFD fundraiser

The Elm Mott Fire Department will have its annual fundraiser from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive.

The event will include a farmers market, barbecue lunch, pumpkin-carving contests for adults and kids, live auction, raffle, lottery drawing, family photos, live music and a trunk-or-treat.

‘Fright Night at the Rite’