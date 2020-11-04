Waco-area news briefs: Waco Founders Lions Club selling bags of pecans

Food distribution at Waco ISD Stadium
Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help residents facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food bank needs volunteers to assist with distribution events. Anyone interested in volunteering to support the special distributions should visit the food bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “volunteer” to sign up.
Food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items including protein, produce and dairy products, totaling between 60 and 66 pounds, depending on available supplies.
Lions Club selling bags of pecans
The Waco Founder Lions Club is having its annual pecan sale over the next several weeks. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., across from Waco Lions Park.
The cost for a 1-pound bag is $10. Proceeds from the sale will go to support the club’s public service activities, programs and projects.
For more information, call 776-53411.
Free COVID-19 tests using saliva method
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Tests are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All test sites offer saliva tests, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before the test. Register at covidwaco.com.
Here are the testing sites for this week:
Through Friday: Heritage Square, Fourth Street and Washington Avenue; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave.; Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.
Saturday: Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Antioch Community Church.
Sunday: Antioch Community Church.
Deadline to RSVP for GOP women
The McLennan County Republican Women group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Lunch is $18. Reservations are due by Friday.
State Sen. Donna Campbell, of New Braunfels, will be the guest speaker.
For more information, call 717-5926.
