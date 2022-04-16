Waco-area news briefs: Waco Friends of the Climate to distribute free trees

Free trees available Saturday

Waco Friends of the Climate will distribute 500 trees, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.

The eastern red cedar seedlings, recommended by the Texas A&M Forest Service for McLennan County, are believed to be rapid growers, evergreen, drought-tolerant, provide habitat and act as carbon sinks to fight climate change.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Easter sunrise service

Bosqueville Baptist Church, Bosqueville United Methodist Church and Greater Bosqueville Baptist Church will have an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday at Bosqueville Cemetery on Rock Creek Road.

For more information, call 254-756-4710 or email bosquevillebc@gmail.com.

Master Gardeners lunch

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a Lunch With the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Road, Room 105.

Nora Schell and Rebecca Simanek will speak about the Lake Waco Wetlands and its partnership with the local Texas Master Naturalist chapter.

Attendees are welcome to bring their lunch. The session is free.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Attic Treasures preview party

Attic Treasures will have a preview party from 6 to 9 p.m. April 28 at 4328 W. Waco Drive. The event will be catered by Waco Ale Co. Tickets are $50 and reservations are required. For more information, call 254-753-5166 or go to historicwaco.org.

Sale dates for Attic Treasures are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 and 30, and noon to 5 p.m. May 1. Proceeds benefit Historic Waco Foundation.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.