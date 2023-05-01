Waco Granny Basketball

The Waco Granny Basketball Team will play the Robinson High School Rockets at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Robinson High School, 700 W. Tate Ave., to raise money for Shepherd’s Heart.

Admission is $5.

The event will feature both teams playing by 1920s rules. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for items donated by local businesses.

Master Gardeners sale

The McLennan County Master Gardeners' annual plant sale will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the breezeway of Westview shopping center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive.

There will be a wide array of fresh, healthy plants including annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents, cacti, vines, ground cover and plants that attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees, all grown by local Master Gardeners.

Pets are not allowed at the sale.

For more information, call the Agrilife Extension office at 254-757-5180.

Diabetes class begins

Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes, a five-week program that explores a new topic each week to help manage Type 2 diabetes, begins Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Classes will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 30.

The classes are free. For more information or to register, call 254-299-8888 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu or candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Singing seniors concert

The Baylor Singing Seniors, conducted by Phillip Sitton,will present “A Praise Journey” at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Armstrong Browning Library, 710 Speight Ave. on the Baylor University campus.

The concert will feature various styles of music featuring arrangements by Elaine Hagenberg, Dan Forrest, Joel Raney and Joseph Martin.

The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney on piano, Linda Royals on piano and Greg Wallace on trumpet.

The concert is free but donations will accepted.

Cameron Park association

Cameron Park Neighborhood Association meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cameron Park Clubhouse, 2601 Sturgis Road.

St. Alban's hosts author

St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St., will host priest, sobriety coach, and writer Erin Jean Warde from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Warde will speak about her new book, "Sober Spirituality: The Joy of a Mindful Relationship with Alcohol."

The event is free..

Un Sung Sheroes

Gamma Upsilon Chapter National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Sorority, Inc. presents Un Sung Sheroes of the Office from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Tickets are $35.

The event will recognize and honor school secretaries and administrative assistants in area schools.

Call 254-744-6497 for more information.

Mayflower group meets

Waco Colony Mayflower Descendants will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave. The program will be “Children of the Mayflower.” There will be a light luncheon.

The meeting is free to attend and open to anyone interested in joining the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.

Call 254-495-6736 for a reservation.

St. Jerome Mayfest

A new festival, St. Jerome Mayfest, will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road.

The festival features an arts and crafts exhibit, with most activities beginning at 10 a.m. including food and beverages, inflatables, carousel rides, games for the entire family, raffles for cash and a deluxe golf cart, and a silent auction.

There will be a break from 4 to 5 p.m. for a rosary procession and outdoor Mass. At 6 p.m. a pulled pork meal will be served and carousel rides will continue until 8 p.m.

Free Comic Book Day

Bankston's Comics and Collectibles, 1321 S. Valley Mills Drive, is celebrating Free Comic Book Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Each year, thousands of stores give away over five million books to help introduce fans to the wonders of comics. This is the 22nd year Bankston’s will celebrate the occasion.

Call 254-755-0070 or visit bankstons.com for more information.

Gem and Mineral Show

Waco Gem and Mineral Club is sponsoring its 63rd annual Gem and Mineral Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17. Children 6 and under, as well as Scouts in uniform, get in free.

The show features jewelry, rocks, minerals and fossils.